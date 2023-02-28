Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega feels 'devastated' for not returning to 'You'

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega expressed how she felt about not being to return to hit series You in its season 4 with her character Ellie.

Jenna, 20, was landed the role of Wednesday Addams in hit horror-comedy series that came out in 2022 and became an over night success.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, the You actress expressed her regrets over not being able to join the cast of Netflix's hit psychological-thriller in the season 4.

"I was devastated," said the actress at the award show, where she was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her starring role as Wednesday Addams.

The actress, who became immensely popular after garnering huge success since Wednesday was released on Netflix in November, said that she did her best to reprise her role as Ellie Alvarez on season 4 of You, but it went out of her control.

"Love her," she said of the showrunner Sera Gamble. "Easily one of my favorite sets that I've ever, ever been on. I was so devastated when they reached out because I miss Ellie and I had been wanting to go back to Ellie for such a long time but I was in Romania shooting 'Wednesday.'"

"I couldn't travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that and when you're committed to a show, there was just no way that it could have worked out," she said. "But that one bummed me out."

"I tried," the star added.

You series season 4 part 1 debuted on the streaming platform on February 9, 2023.