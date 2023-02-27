 
Katy Perry breaks into tears after meeting school shooting survivor at American Idol

Tearful Katy Perry has called for gun control after meeting an American Idol contestant Trey Louis, who survived the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018.

Louis - survivor of mass shooting - moved the American Idol judges to tears during his audition on Sunday, inspiring an emotional plea from Perry against gun violence.

A 21-year-old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, Texas, amazed the judges with his southern rock twang as he auditioned with "Stone" by Whiskey Myers.

Louis was a student at Santa Fe High School when a 17-year-old shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers, and wounded 13 others.

Sharing the heart-wrenching story, Luis said: "In May 2018 a gunman walked into my school. I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one. 

"Lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed. Two teachers were killed. And uh, it's just really been negative, man. Santa Fe's had a bad rap here since 2018."

After listening the tragic story Perry could not control her emotions and buried her head in her hands as she began to cry. 

She "Our country has f------ failed us," she said, to which Louis responded, "Facts."

The singer continued: "This is not okay. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that [expletive]. You didn't have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change because you know what? I'm scared, too."

At that point, Bryan and Richie comforted the star as Louis told her, "It's terrible, Katy. It's horrible."

Richie weighed in too, saying that as a country, "we have tolerated this for so long — for too long. It's become a norm."

