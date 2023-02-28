Prince Harry therapist mouth 'hung open' as he told about 'dehumanization' of Meghan

Prince Harry's therapist was shocked to hear about media injustice with Meghan Markle.



During one of his therapy sessions, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he left his psychologist stunned as she revealed 'racism' towards his girlfriend.

"I gave the therapist an overview of how this dehumanization had played out in the first half of my life. But now, with the dehumanizing of Meg, there was so much more hate, more vitriol—plus racism. I told her what I’d seen, heard, witnessed, over the last few months. At one point I sat up on the couch, crooked my neck to see if she was listening. Her mouth was hanging open."

Harry adds: "A lifelong resident of Britain, she’d thought she knew. She didn’t know. At the end of the session I asked her professional opinion: Is what I’m feeling…normal? She laughed. What’s normal anyway? But she conceded that one thing was abundantly clear: I found myself in highly unusual circumstances."

