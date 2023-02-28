 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage with Shriram Nene: 'It’s tough'

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Madhuri Dixit's husband Sriram Nene is a renowned Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon

Popular showbiz actor Madhuri Dixit, who is married to Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene, talks about her marriage life.

Madhuri opened up about her married life in one of the videos shared on Dr. Nene’s YouTube channel. She revealed that her married life has been hard at times.

"It’s tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. Whether it’s day night and the call schedules, sometimes your every other day call, sometimes you are on like maybe skip one day and you are on call, stated the Aja Nachle actor."

She further added: "It’s hard because then you are the one who’s looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings - there might have something important happening but you are not there, because you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else."

The actor says that she and her husband has always made sure to find time for their children; Arin and Ryan despite having such packed schedules.

"We made sure that the kids… always felt loved and cared for. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want", reports PinkVilla.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma.

