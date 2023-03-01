 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor hates his 'cute boy' image: Here's why?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Shahid Kapoors debut OTT series Farzi is streaming on Amazon Prime
Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor reveals that he always hated it when people use to call him cute at the beginning of his career.

While talking to PinkVilla, the actor revealed that he never admired his cute boy image. "I hate that word Vanilla. You know, I used to hate it when people say 'Oh you are cute'. I hate it. I was like 'Why would you say that to anybody.' I never liked that word. I have learned to be graceful and accept it now, that people throw it at me. But I just felt that it is very limiting.”

Shahid has been receiving a lot of appreciation from worldwide for his performance in crime-thriller OTT series Farzi. Talking about the same, he revealed that he really likes playing unconventional and grey characters.

He added: "I am attracted to unconventional characters. You have to be an artist, which is what Farzi is all about. So, I think some of my personal angst is attached to Sunny in Farzi. And I wanted to express myself, you know. I wanted people to see my soul, to understand my emotions, to experience my mind, and not just stay busy with what is outside. That's important, it matters."

Farzi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The series has become the most-streamed show on the platform. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, it also features; Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. 

