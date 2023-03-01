 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has hit King Charles ‘beyond compare’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts warn King Charles has wound up being ‘hit the hardest’ by Prince Harry’s revelations.

This claim has been issued by royal author and biographer Gill Knappett.

The author even went as far as to accuse the Duke of ‘hitting his old father’ the hardest with his accusations.

“All I can say is, he’s been hit hard, beyond hard, in fact — as any father would be,” she warned according to a report by Express UK.

“I just think it's a very sad private family matter that has become so public, and I'm really not sure what it was supposed to achieve” she also added before concluding. 

This warning comes amid reports that Prince Harry is planning to add another page of revelation to the hardback version of his memoir Spare.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Mandalorian’ director Rick Famuyiwa teases major development in season 3

‘The Mandalorian’ director Rick Famuyiwa teases major development in season 3
'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' stage play to open this year in theatres

'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' stage play to open this year in theatres
Tom Cruise shares his mom's reaction on terrifying stunt in 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise shares his mom's reaction on terrifying stunt in 'Mission: Impossible'
The Weeknd, Barry Keoghan & 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega team up for upcoming film

The Weeknd, Barry Keoghan & 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega team up for upcoming film
David Beckham fears Victoria controlling nature may drive Cruz away from family like Brooklyn

David Beckham fears Victoria controlling nature may drive Cruz away from family like Brooklyn

'Fast X' filmmaker calls Jason Momoa's villain: 'Pure Chaos'

'Fast X' filmmaker calls Jason Momoa's villain: 'Pure Chaos'
'Shazam' director teases superhero return in DC future

'Shazam' director teases superhero return in DC future
HBO Max series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' suffers another blow

HBO Max series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' suffers another blow

King Charles wishes followers on a special day

King Charles wishes followers on a special day
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning to expand their family amid recent drama

Prince William, Kate Middleton planning to expand their family amid recent drama
Sarah Michelle teases 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal with old throwback image

Sarah Michelle teases 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal with old throwback image
King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal chapter for good?

King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal chapter for good?