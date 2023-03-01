 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Islamabad United to suffer setback after Tymal Mills injured

Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Undated photograph of England's Tymal Mills. — Reuters

England’s Tymal Mills will miss this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he aggravated an old injury during his training ahead of his flight to Pakistan.

The 30-year-old England fast bowler was scheduled to join Islamabad United for their campaign in PSL by end of February, but the player informed the franchise about his inability to travel.

“Tymal Mills has suffered a setback during his injury rehabilitation and thus will not be joining the Islamabad United squad in Pakistan for the PSL,” said an official of Islamabad United.

However, Islamabad’s squad was boosted moments after Mills' withdrawal when England’s Alex Hales arrived in the federal capital and joined United for the remainder of the tournament.

Hales had earlier pulled out of England’s tour to Bangladesh to ensure his presence for Islamabad United in PSL.

United received another relief when Colin Munro was cleared of a major injury scare.

Munro was hit on the thumb during a game against Qalandars. The franchise was fearing a possible fracture but scans conducted in Islamabad revealed that there is no fracture on the top-order batter’s thumb.

While he is expected to be fit and available for selection for the remaining matches, the team management insists that they will assess his condition before the game against Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, youngster Zeeshan Zamir suffered a grade 1 quad tear during the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match and the team management is monitoring his fitness. The youngster is likely to miss a few more games before he is available for selection.

