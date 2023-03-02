 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber drops PDA-filled snaps on Justin Bieber's birthday, Selena Gomez fans react

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Hailey Bieber has taken the internet by storm after dropping some PDA-filled set of pictures to wish her husband Justin Bieber on his 29th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Rhode beauty founder, 26, posted some intimate snaps with her husband and penned a love-filled note on his big day.

Hailey captioned the post, “29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody.”

The runway queen continued writing, “So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Along with some romantic snaps of herself with her husband, Hailey also shared a childhood picture of the Peaches singer.

While some of Hailey’s Instagram followers sent sweet birthday wishes to the Yummy singer, several trolls flocked to the comments section, dragging the model amid her online feud with Selena Gomez, who used to date Justin.

“#TeamSelena,” one person commented, claiming, “You were definitely the rebound.” Another user joked, “Oh [expletive], forgot to unfollow you,” referencing how Hailey lost nearly a million followers amid the drama.

While others claimed that Hailey should be focused on helping Justin after he canceled his remaining “Justice World Tour” dates following health concerns on Wednesday. 

