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Britney Spears turns over new leaf after rehab stint

How Britney Spears will focus on healing after rehab release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Britney Spears turns over new leaf after rehab stint
How Britney Spears will focus on healing after rehab release  

Britney Spears is determined to start her life anew after her recent rehab stint, which she just completed following her DUI arrest.

The 44-year-old pop star is out of rehab after focusing on her mental and physical health, as it was a “great opportunity for her to ground herself.”

The Toxic hitmaker is now “doing really well” and is “healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh. Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself,” as a source told Page Six.

Spears, who just finished her treatment is “looking forward to a bright future” with her family and loved ones, who all extended their support to her on her healing journey.

Another insider told the outlet that despite leaving the facility, the Womanizer songstress will be “continuing counseling remotely.”

This comes after Spears herself decided to check into rehab for substance abuse and mental health assistance earlier in April, after she was reportedly arrested driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Speaking to the outlet at the time, an insider shared that the decision to go to rehab was about

a dual purpose … this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her.”

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