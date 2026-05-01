Strictly Come Dancing icon addresses BBC return after 17 years

Ian Waite has opened up about a possible return to Strictly Come Dancing after 17 years away from BBC, saying it would only happen under one condition.

The former professional dancer shared that he would consider going back to the show, but only if the celebrity line up felt right to him.

He explained that many big names have already taken part, which makes it harder to pick fresh contestants.

While speaking, he mentioned a few people he would like to see on the show, saying Roman Kemp could be a great choice because of his fun personality.

The former BBC icon also named Tom Daley, explaining that he would be a strong fit now that he has retired from diving.

Ian also looked back at his own exit from the show in 2009 where he said it was a shocking and painful moment, as nobody wants to lose their job.

However, the dance icon added that he understands why such decisions are made to keep the show fresh.

After leaving, he joined It Takes Two and worked there for years as he admitted it was difficult at first, but later became a great experience.

Now, Ian says he feels lucky with how everything turned out, even after that tough moment.