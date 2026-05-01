Robert Downey Jr. blasts modern celebrity culture in fiery rant

Robert Downey Jr. took aim at the rise of influencer culture, bluntly rejecting the idea that online fame defines the stars of tomorrow.

Speaking on Conversations for Our Daughters, the Oscar winning actor argued that true celebrity will always be rooted in creation, not self promotion.

“Nowadays, people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves,” he said. “And I don’t look at that as a negative thing. I just look at it as more like the challenge for individuation is being upped.”

But when asked if influencers represent the future of stardom, Downey didn’t hold back: “I don’t know what world you’re living into, but I think that that is absolute horse s—.”

The Iron Man star revealed that even his 14-year-old son has been swept into the attention economy.

He described the influencer culture as “almost like the evangelical hucksters of the information age.”

While acknowledging it’s a new frontier, he urged young people to focus on learning, building, and creating rather than chasing likes and donations.

Downey admitted he avoids social media himself, wary of manufacturing authenticity for an audience.

“I know like people say, ‘Robert, they just love it when you’re off the cuff, and they’re getting a glimpse into your life.’ And I go, ‘But yeah, but I’d be manufacturing that aspect for them. So it’s — it’s BS.’”

With defining roles in Chaplin, Sherlock Holmes and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, Downey has long embodied the kind of stardom he insists influencers can’t replicate and is only earned through artistry, not algorithms.