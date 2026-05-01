Olivia Rodrigo hints at major update on upcoming sad love album

Olivia Rodrigo has hyped fans up for her Saturday Night Live double duty episode, and she excited them even more as she hinted at another surprise she has up her sleeve.

The 23-year-old pop superstar revealed that she will be performing her new release, Drop Dead, as a musical guest on May 2, but also not just that.

The drivers license hitmaker teased that she would also be performing a brand new song, which hasn't been released yet, from her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Rodrigo sparked an uproar of excitement as she whispered the news on Jimmy Fallon's show, on Thursday, April 30.

Fans flocked to social media and shared their excitement, with one writing, "Olivia bringing a brand new track to SNL is going to be electric. She always saves her best surprises for big stages like that. Weekend just got better."

Another added, "she understands how to turn one performance into a global moment," and "SNL getting the first listen?? we are not ready for this era," chimed in a third.

Agreeing, one user mused, "Olivia hosting + performing a brand new unheard song on SNL? She's not playing. This era is about to eat. Can't wait for Saturday."