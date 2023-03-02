Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll

Kanye West was spotted smiling and laughing as he took a stroll with his rumoured wife Bianca Censori.

The pictures that surfaced of the couple showed them in a cheerful mood contrary to their stoic and demeanour.

They were seemingly taking a romantic walk to their dinner date at Carasau Cafe in Culver City, California on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, per Page Six.

The pair have kept a relatively low profile ever since their shocking nuptials — a change of pace for the rapper who made headlines last year for his explosive antisemitic rants.

West, now officially known as Ye, was linked to Censori two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised in January 2023, dining at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

After their public appearance, TMZ reported that the couple had “a small marriage ceremony.” While it was unclear whether the milestone was legally binding or not, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that it was “very real” for the pair.

West and Censori were seen spending time his daughter North, whom he shares with Kardashian in the same month. However, it’s unclear whether or not she has met West’s other three children — Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.