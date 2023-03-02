 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Billi Billi song out now, Shehnaaz Gill makes appearance

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Salman Khan woos Pooja Hedge in Billi Billi 

Salman Khan’s Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan is about to be released super soon. Second song from the film was released today which features Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Billi Billi shows Salman Khan romancing with Pooja.


The song is sung by Sukhbir and lyrics are written by Kumaar. The song shows Salman dressed up in a formal black suit with a bowtie hanging around his neck. Pooja opted for ethnic style red top and red pants while Shehnaaz chose to wear blue floral outfit.

Palak will make her acting debut through this film. She was first seen in Bijlee Bijlee by Harddy Sandhu. Shehnaaz was a part of Bigg Boss 14. Later, she was seen in multiple music videos and a film with Diljit Dosanjh.

Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan is produced by Salma Khan, directed by Farhad Samji. The film features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in prodigal roles. 

