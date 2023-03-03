Meghan Markle confirms third pregnancy with latest outing in LA?

Meghan Markle has fueled pregnancy rumours with her latest outing in Los Angeles as she appeared in loose-fit dress while heading to a club with her husband Prince Harry on Wednesday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen arriving at a swanky $4,200-a-year private members club in Los Angeles amid reports of their eviction from royal house in the UK.



The Duchess looked relaxed in baggy outfit as wore a pair of black leather trousers and teamed them with a lose-fit cream color coat for the outing. She wore heels and carried a matching clutch to complete the look.

There are speculations that Harry's wife is pregnant with third child and the royal couple would soon share the good news with fans. Meghan and Harry are already parents to two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

A media outlet previously claimed that Meghan's pregnant with third child, adding that it was totally unexpected.

"When the test came back positive, Meghan and Harry went into a state of disbelief. Having another kid naturally was not part of their plan," a source told Star Magazine per Epic Stream.

However, Harry and Meghan have not yet commented on the claims that they are expecting their third baby.