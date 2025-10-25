Alexandra Kay responds to Keith Urban–Maggie Baugh romance rumours

Alexandra Kay sets record straight on Keith Urban–Maggie Baugh romance rumours

Country singer Alexandra Kay has rubbished speculations that Keith Urban is romantically involved with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Speaking to Taste of Country on October 22, Kay said the rumours are “absolutely not true” and that Baugh is happily dating someone else.

“People are stirring up rumours about Maggie Baugh,” Kay said. “She’s a good friend of mine — I’ve met her boyfriend, and she’s very happy. She has nothing to do with that whole relationship [between Keith and Nicole Kidman].”

The gossip began after Urban, 57, changed the lyrics to his hit The Fighter during a performance on his High and Alive tour. Instead of the original line, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter,” he sang, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

Baugh, 25, shared the viral clip on social media with the caption, “Did Keith Urban just say that?” prompting fan speculation. The classically trained violinist and rising country star first gained fame on TikTok before joining Urban’s touring band.

Urban is currently divorcing Nicole Kidman after 19 years of marriage. They share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.