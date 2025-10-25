Elizabeth Hurley reveals how she spends mornings with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley shares insights into mornings with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley is sharing some insights into her morning rituals and how she spends her start of day with her beau Billy Ray Cyrus.

The actress revealed to People that she likes to "wake up naturally" and she starts her day with "the sound of birdsong drifting through the window," noting that she only sets an alarm during work days.

Hurley revealed that she does not "like any noise first thing" and delays checking her phone a bit later during morning.

She then takes her dogs out for a walk and has two shots of espressos as well as "a couple of mugs of hot water" once she is back home.

Hurley continued, "Breakfast varies a lot. If I have guests, or my son Damian or my boyfriend (Billy Ray Cyrus) are with me, I sit down and eat properly, usually eggs. But if I’m alone, I grab a banana and an apple or maybe some coconut yogurt, and usually read the news on my iPad."

"It’s hard when I’m filming, so over the years, I’ve really learned to make the most of it when I can get it. Whether it’s a crisp wintry morning or a sultry summer one, the best time of day to be outside is definitely when the sun has just risen and you can greet the new day," she added.