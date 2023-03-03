 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' fails: Film's theatrical run to come to an end soon

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Shehzada total earning currently stands at INR 30.55 crore
Kartik Aaryan’s latest released film Shehzada fails to attract audience at the box office; the film might get removed from cinemas soon.

The film released in theatres on February 17. Since then, it is struggling hard to earn a good amount of money at the box office. At the first day of its release, Shehzada collected only INR 7 crore.

Second week after the release, the film witnessed a massive decline in the collection. On March 2, trade reports came out that revealed the collection of the film on Day 14 which was just INR 27 crore. At present, the total collection of Shehzada stands at INR 30.55 crore.

Seeing the film failing at theatres, there are high chances of the film’s removal from the cinemas.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a remake of film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Besides Kartik, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

Shehzada marks as Kartik Aaryan’s return to the big screen after delivering a blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. The actor also made his debut as a producer with this film, reports IndiaToday. 

