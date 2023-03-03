Prince William supports King Charles to evict Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William supports King Charles to evict Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed on Wednesday.



"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

Now, according to a report by The Daily Beast, Prince William backed King Charles decision to evict the California-based royal couple from Frogmore Cottage.

The report, citing a friend of King Charles, says: “Charles is not making these decisions in isolation. He is working in partnership with William. They are a unit, closer than ever.”

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III´s disgraced brother, according to reports in The Sun and Daily Telegraph.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly told to vacate the property in January, just days after the publication of the prince´s tell-all memoir "Spare", according to AFP.