Friday Mar 03 2023
Kim Kardashian sparks fans’ concerns over her now-deleted 'sad' post

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Kim Kardashian has left her Instagram family in concerns after sharing and then deleting a sad post.

The Kardashians star’s fans were left wondering whether the reality TV star is ok or is she going through ‘pain.’

The speculations begin after Kardashian, 42, uploaded the Michael Jackson tune You Are Not Alone, but quickly removed it from her Instagram Story.

Kardashian’s fans were quick to notice the R&B ballad, which is about losing close people in your life. Many of them re-shared the snap in an online thread, speculating what they made of the post.

Taking to Reddit, fans shared theories if the SKIMS founder was going through a tough period in her life with the song said to represent a moment you lose someone close to you.

One fan asked: "Is she like…okay? She keeps posting quotes and stuff like this that makes me think otherwise."

Another wrote, "She is having her Kim moment. She must be going through it." And a third said, "I just looked up the lyrics to this song. It’s pretty sad."

Kardashian diva was recently seen in Italy at Milan Fashion Week, donning an array of daring ensembles.

