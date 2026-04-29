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Justin Baldoni fights back against 'bully' claims in Blake Lively legal war

Justin Baldoni firmly responds to Blake Lively's allegations ahead of trial

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 29, 2026

Justin Baldoni fights back against &apos;bully&apos; claims in Blake Lively legal war
Justin Baldoni firmly responds to Blake Lively's allegations ahead of trial

Justin Baldoni has firmly retaliated to Blake Lively’s allegations regarding her career losses due to him allegedly orchestrating a narrative against her.

The 42-year-old filmmaker asserted that her business losses are due to bad business strategies rather than a smear campaign like she claimed.

Ahead of the It Ends With Us trial, Baldoni’s lawyers claimed that the Gossip Girl alum is just bad at business, during the pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, April 28.

The Jane the Virgin actor’s legal team alleged that Lively works only “sporadically” and thus the claim that she could’ve earned $132 million in the next five years isn’t valid, according to the Daily Mail.

Baldoni’s lawyer Amir Kaltgrad claimed that Lively had a “scattered work history,” arguing that there is “evidence she didn’t want to work full time,” and noted that she only earned $21 million from multiple projects in the eight years before the legal drama.

Adding to the “bully” narrative, the legal team brought up Kate Middleton’s photoshop drama to indicate a pattern of negative behaviour which created a negative reputation in public.

Notably, the Simple Favor actress took a dig at the Princess of Wales when she seemingly shared a photoshopped picture of her family, by sharing one of hers cartoonishly edited picture on social media.

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