 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor Farhan Saeed. — Instagram/@farhan_saeed
Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor Farhan Saeed. — Instagram/@farhan_saeed

Pakistani singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed updated his fans and followers on his recent "embarrassing moment" that he experienced while travelling somewhere. 

The Mere Humsafar star took to Twitter and said that he offered to help a lady out by taking her bags out from the overhead compartment, however, he dropped them. 

"I took a flight today, the flight landed. Everyone got up to take their luggage from the overhead compartment. I offered a help to a lady who was not even struggling, just tried being a gentleman. Took her bag out and dropped it!" the singer said. 

"Shortest but most embarrassing story," he wrote with a crying emoji. 

As soon as he shared his story, social media users and his followers resorted to commenting on the post. 

Some users did not appreciate the actor's efforts. 

Some started sharing their own embarrassing moments. 

However, many of them appreciated his efforts in helping another person out and told him not to feel embarrassed over this experience.


More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports
Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market

Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market
Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house

Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house
I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar

I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar
Sanjay Dutt to join star cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' as 'gangster'

Sanjay Dutt to join star cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' as 'gangster'
Pakistani short film 'Noor' secures best health-related film award at Cannes World Film Festival

Pakistani short film 'Noor' secures best health-related film award at Cannes World Film Festival
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' fails: Film's theatrical run to come to an end soon

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' fails: Film's theatrical run to come to an end soon
Deepika Padukone to participate in 'Oscars 2023' as presenter

Deepika Padukone to participate in 'Oscars 2023' as presenter
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' to get a sequel?

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' to get a sequel?
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' bungalow: Two men detained for trespassing

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' bungalow: Two men detained for trespassing

Jaya Bachchan makes rare fun interaction with paparazzi: See video

Jaya Bachchan makes rare fun interaction with paparazzi: See video
Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, assures fans she is fine now

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, assures fans she is fine now