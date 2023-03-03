Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'

Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor Farhan Saeed. — Instagram/@farhan_saeed

Pakistani singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed updated his fans and followers on his recent "embarrassing moment" that he experienced while travelling somewhere.



The Mere Humsafar star took to Twitter and said that he offered to help a lady out by taking her bags out from the overhead compartment, however, he dropped them.

"I took a flight today, the flight landed. Everyone got up to take their luggage from the overhead compartment. I offered a help to a lady who was not even struggling, just tried being a gentleman. Took her bag out and dropped it!" the singer said.

"Shortest but most embarrassing story," he wrote with a crying emoji.

As soon as he shared his story, social media users and his followers resorted to commenting on the post.

Some users did not appreciate the actor's efforts.

Some started sharing their own embarrassing moments.

However, many of them appreciated his efforts in helping another person out and told him not to feel embarrassed over this experience.



