Friday Mar 03 2023
K-pop group Le Sserafim reveal dramatic teaser for their light stick

Friday Mar 03, 2023

The light stick will be released on March 18th
K-pop band Le Sserafim have unveiled an epic teaser for the official release of their light stick on March 3rd. The long awaited merch will be released on March 18th.

Watch the teaser here:


The group have been making waves since their debut, breaking records unheard of for rookie groups. Their most recent comeback called Antifragile achieved the 5th highest first week sales of a female K-pop group in Hanteo history.

They came out with the album on October 17th, and by the end of the day it had already gone on to sell around 408,833 copies. They broke the record set by their debut album Fearless, which sold 307,450 copies, in a single day.

According to Hanteo Chart the group went on to sell around 567,673 copies in their first week, almost doubling their own record. 

