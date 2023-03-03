 
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her elegant valima look

Pakistan actor Ushna Shah poses for the camera at her valima ceremony held in Australia on March 3, 2023. — Instagram/hamza.amin87
Social media currently remains flooded with photos and videos of actor Ushna Shah's wedding which has left her embroiled in one controversy after another following which the Habs starlet broke ties with her Instagram fans.

Her reception on Friday was no different — pictures of the bride stunned everybody; however, the images didn’t flood social media as Shah has deactivated her Instagram account while people from the fraternity did not attend the event as it was held in Australia where her husband — Hamza Amin, who is an international golfer — lives.

Pakistan actor Ushna Shah looks ethereal in a white lace saree that she paired with a luxurious white blouse. — Instagram/hamza.amin87
Still, fans saw some moments captured during her reception which were shared by her husband on his Instagram Story.

The Parizad starlet looks ethereal in a white lace saree that she had paired with a luxurious white blouse. The borders of the saree have a heavily embroidered border, making her outfit look absolutely regal.

To match her attire, the stunning actress paired her outfit with minimalistic accessories that accentuate the saaree itself. She was wearing a silver teeka and small pearly earrings.

Around her neck is a beautiful pearl necklace that looks both chic and sophisticated, while complementing the outfit. Shah is also wearing a layered pearl bracelet to match.

Ushna Shah and her husband — Hamza Amin — pose for pictures with freinds and family attending their valima ceremony held in Australia. — Instagram/hamza.amin87
To amplify her natural beauty, she has gone with a soft glam look and has her hair tied up in a bun. To bring the look together, she also has a stunning floral hairpiece.

The starlet, whose claim to fame was her appearance in Geo Television’s drama serial Bashar Momin aired in 2014, got married last weekend to her beau Hamza.

On Wednesday, Shah deactivated her Instagram account after getting sick and tired of being trolled on social media.

She wanted to take a few days off social media following the controversy as she planned on spending her time with her husband.

