Saturday Mar 04 2023
Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon media frenzy as he prepared to tie the knot with Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry reveals the press made bizarre confessions as he was invested in his wedding preps.

He pens: “That spring, however, the press was quieter. Keener about breaking news of wedding details than inventing new libels. Each day there was another 'world exclusive' about the flowers, the music, the food, the cake. No detail too small, not even the Portaloos.”

Some journalists also compared Harry’s wedding to Pippa Middleton.

He adds: “It was reported that we’d be providing the poshest Portaloos on earth—porcelain basins, gold-plated seats—after being inspired by the ones at Pippa Middleton’s wedding. In reality, we didn’t notice anything different about how or where people went pee or poo at Pippa’s, and we had nothing to do with choosing the Portaloos for ours. But we sincerely hoped that everyone would be able to do their thing in comfort and peace.”

