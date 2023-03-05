 
Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry opened up about why he joined the army in his latest interview with trauma expert Gabor Maté.

He said growing up in a "broken home" made him the "perfect candidate" for the British army.

The Duke of Sussex claimed the British Army tend to recruit from these type of environments.

Harry was 11 years old when his parents Charles and Diana divorced in August 1996, a year before her death in 1997.

"I was also a fantastic candidate for the military," said Harry who lives in California after stepping down as a working royal.

"You know, I don't know how it is around the rest of the world but certainly in the UK we we tend to recruit from broken homes."

According to express.co.uk, Dr Maté agreed, adding the military is also good for those who "need structure".


