Mia Wasikowska talks life after leaving Hollywood: ‘I want to do more things’

Mia Wasikowska seems to be pretty happy after stepping away from Hollywood.

The Alice in Wonderland star, 33, shared that she is “pretty content” with her life now that she is living in her home country, Australia.

In an interview with IndieWire, Wasikowska spoke about her experience while she was in Sydney about how she was doing “back to back” since she was merely 15, via People Magazine.

“If I can have the best of both worlds, which is dip in and out of it occasionally, I’d be really happy, but I wouldn’t ever be in that place where I was just on a treadmill,” she explained. “I want to do more things in life other than be in a trailer.”

“It’s great, and there are lots of great things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality, and it didn’t suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you’re treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s quite strange,” she added.

The actress made her debut at HBO’s In Treatment in 2008 at 15 and then she kept on working. “I didn't entirely like the lifestyle of going back to back to back. I felt really disconnected from any greater community.”

She continued, “I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it's like starting school again every few months. Especially when you’re younger, when you don’t have that base, I found that really hard.”

The Jane Eyre actress shared that if the “payoff” was “good” and you felt “great doing it” then it’s okay to continue but since she didn’t. She elucidated that she wanted to belong to something more than just “on a film set that ends every few weeks.”

She will be seen in Blueback, playing an oceanographer who discovers a rare kind of grouper fish and attempts to protect it against poachers, which premiered on March 3rd, 2023 in U.S.