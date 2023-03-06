 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks 'forbidden' Army 'beard' rule that came in way of wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon his desire to keep his beard on wedding day.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he had to take special permission from Queen Elizabeth II to avoid a shave.

Harry pens, asking: “Granny, please, may I, for my wedding, keep my beard? Not a small ask either. A beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms, especially since I was getting married in my Army uniform.”

He then reveals: “Beards were forbidden in the British Army. But I was no longer in the Army and I desperately wanted to hang on to something that had become an effective check on my anxiety. Illogical, but true. I’d grown the beard during my voyage to the South Pole, and I’d kept it after returning home, and it helped, along with therapy, and meditation, and a few other things, to quell my nerves.”

More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family
Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family

Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family
Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status

Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status
Fede Alvarez finalises young cast for ninth 'Alien' movie: Check out

Fede Alvarez finalises young cast for ninth 'Alien' movie: Check out
Gigi Hadid speaks on co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik and that she's 'Glad to Be a Young Mum'

Gigi Hadid speaks on co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik and that she's 'Glad to Be a Young Mum'

Kelsea Ballerini sings songs inspired by Morgan Evans divorce in 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Kelsea Ballerini sings songs inspired by Morgan Evans divorce in 'Saturday Night Live' debut
John Travolta pays homage to late 'Speed Kills' co-star, Tom Sizemore: He was 'an excellent character actor'

John Travolta pays homage to late 'Speed Kills' co-star, Tom Sizemore: He was 'an excellent character actor'
Avril Lavigne and Halsey grab eyeballs with edgy looks at Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne and Halsey grab eyeballs with edgy looks at Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Aniston spotted on a night out with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife

Jennifer Aniston spotted on a night out with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing victim card?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing victim card?
Kourtney Kardashian gets thumbs up for her new look

Kourtney Kardashian gets thumbs up for her new look
Suga from BTS shows support for J-Hope’s new song

Suga from BTS shows support for J-Hope’s new song