Gerard Pique reportedly runs over paparazzo when asked about Shakira diss track

File Footage

Gerard Pique reportedly tried to run over a journalist when he asked him about his ex-girlfriend Shakira’s recent diss track against him.



Journalist Jordi Martin claimed that the former Barcelona player not only tried to hurt him but also sent him threats, reported Marca Magazine.

As per the paparazzo, Gerard and his new lover Clara Chia Marti arrived at his parents house where he was asked to comment on the Waka Waka singer’s recent collaboration with Karol G titled TGQ.

The sports star did not answer any of the questions and went inside the house. However, upon his departure he allegedly ran over Martin.

"Today I went through an unpleasant episode with Gerard Pique and Clara Chia, I was about to be run over," Martin told El Gordo y La Flaca.

"When they got out, Pique accelerated the car in such a way that he almost ran me over," he added. "A little later, we passed each other on the road and they both laughed at me, insulted me and made obscene signs."

Martin further claimed that Gerard sent him threats on his phone as he said, "(Pique) got my phone number and even called me saying I'm going to die, by the way, it's not the first time.”

In her second diss track aimed at Gerard and his new flame, Shakira sings, "If you know that I do not repeat my mistakes, tell your new baby that I don’t compete for men.”

Shading Clara, she says, "Seeing you with the new one hurt me. But I’m now focusing on me. What we lived, I forgot, and that’s what has offended you."

"You are no longer welcome here, and what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t annoy me or make me laugh," Shakira continues in her new song.