Monday Mar 06 2023
Monday Mar 06, 2023

Andrew Tate dispels cancer diagnosis, days after manager confirmed it

Andrew Tate addressed his cancer diagnosis, after his manager confirmed on Friday, March 3rd, that the British-American social media personality was affected by the disease.

The self-proclaimed misogynist, who is currently in Romanian custody over human trafficking allegations, shared that he did not have cancer, instead he has a scar on his lung from an old “battle.”

“I do not have cancer,” he tweeted on Sunday, March 5th, 2023. “My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete. There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.”

He concluded the tweet with, “True warriors are scarred both inside and out.”

He then followed it up with another tweet, “As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet… It is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible… At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years…With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously.”

He added that he “had a regular check-up organised in Dubai pre-detention.” Tate shared that the “doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung. They do not understand how I survive without treatment. They do not know the secrets of Wudan.”

The tweet comes after The Sun reported that medical records that were submitted to court, which appear to show he has a lesion on his upper right lung – something described by his representative as a “serious health condition.”

The documents – original versions of which were released to The Sun Online – appear to show Tate’s doctor said he needed “urgent investigation.”

When the news first broke, social media users trolled the controversial personality for faking a health issue to get out of prison. 

