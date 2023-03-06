Shahid Kapoor aspires to give his children ‘normal life’

Shahid Kapoor aims to give his children a normal life

Shahid Kapoor talks about how he is keen to give a normal lifestyle to his children. Since he is a superstar and has ruled B-town for decades, he married Mira Rajput in 2015 and they have been serving major couple goals for ages.

As he spoke about parental responsibilities with Indian Express, Jab We Met actor said, “Honestly, as a parent, it’s my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that. It is only fair. After you become an actor, you do realise later that so many problems are happening because of me) I will give them as much normalcy as possible. I personally too crave normalcy. I think there’s great value in simple things in life, it just makes you feel just so normal."

He further added, “Now that they are growing up, they are getting to understand it. That’s just the way it is and I think it had to happen some day.”

Shahid was last seen in Farzi and he will be seen in upcoming action film Bloody Daddy helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.