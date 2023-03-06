‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has earned praise for voicing his support to the LGBTQ + community. The actor shared a powerful message on social media on Sunday.



Expressing his support, the Mandalorian actor, 47, turned to his Instagram and shared photos of the Pride Flag.

Pascal, who has a sister named Lux - who came out as trans in 2021, shared the Pride Flag pictures with the caption, “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA.”

The Game of Thrones actor referenced Bob Dylan's 1962 civil rights anthem Blowin' in the Wind. His post garnered love and praise in no time.

Fans and several celebrities commented on the post, expressing their support for the actor’s sentiments, including his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, who wrote, “Love love love,” and dropped Pride and transgender flags emoticons.

Pascal’s post comes amid anti-trans legislation and drag show bans across the United States.