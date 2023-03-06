 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has earned praise for voicing his support to the LGBTQ + community. The actor shared a powerful message on social media on Sunday.

Expressing his support, the Mandalorian actor, 47, turned to his Instagram and shared photos of the Pride Flag.

Pascal, who has a sister named Lux - who came out as trans in 2021, shared the Pride Flag pictures with the caption, “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA.”

The Game of Thrones actor referenced Bob Dylan's 1962 civil rights anthem Blowin' in the Wind. His post garnered love and praise in no time.

Fans and several celebrities commented on the post, expressing their support for the actor’s sentiments, including his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, who wrote, “Love love love,” and dropped Pride and transgender flags emoticons.

Pascal’s post comes amid anti-trans legislation and drag show bans across the United States. 

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group

Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group
K-pop group Xdinary Heroes announce comeback in April

K-pop group Xdinary Heroes announce comeback in April
Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser

Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser
Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet
Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache
Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'

Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’
'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow
Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce

Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce
Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change
David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’

David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’