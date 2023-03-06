 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Xdinary Heroes announce comeback in April

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

They will also be holding a fan showcase event
They will also be holding a fan showcase event

K-pop group Xdinary Heroes from JYP Entertainment are set for a comeback in April. They announced the news on March 6th and also revealed that they will be holding a fan showcase as a part of the comeback.

Additionally, they will be starting the process of recruitments for their fan club called Villains sometime within the month of March. The group initially debuted back in 2021 with their single Happy Death Day. The rock band released their first EP in 2022 named Hello, World!

It had a total of six songs including tracks like Knock Down, Sucker Punch and Pirates. The group have a unique concept that focuses on anyone being able to become a hero and their fandom name is Villains.

Their second album called Overload came out in November, the release being delayed due to the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush incident. Their second album included six songs as well with tracks like Haircut, Ghost and Lunatic

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser

Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms solo debut date and releases a teaser
Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group

Blackpink’s agency makes shocking announcement about new group
Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser

Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser
Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal supports LGBTQ+ community with heartfelt message
Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache
Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'

Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’
'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow
Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce

Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce
Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change