Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage handed over to Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage has been handed over to Princess Eugenie, who has reportedly permanently moved there after the royal couple were evicted from the Windsor home.



The OK! Magazine, per Sky News, quoted a source as saying Princess Eugenie has moved into Frogmore Cottage just weeks after Prince Harry was evicted.

She previously stayed at Frogmore temporarily with the blessing of the California-based royal couple but reportedly now moved into the Windsor home permanently.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is reportedly happy for his daughter Eugenie.

The source told the publication, “Andrew is delighted that his daughter will take over the property for the time being.”

Earlier, there were reports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family´s Windsor estate.

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

The report further said, it has now been offered to Prince Andrew.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.