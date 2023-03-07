 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others celebrate festival of colours 'Holi'

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Alia Bhat, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma also send Holi greetings to fans
Alia Bhat, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma also send Holi greetings to fans 

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and others celebrate the festival of colours Holi. 

Taking it to her Instagram, Kareena dropped a picture of her with Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as they play Holi with each other. She wrote: “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session. (miss you saifuuu). Spreading color, love and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

Kiara Advani also wished Holi to fans with pictures of her and Sidharth Malhotra from their haldi ceremony. “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours”, wrote Kiara.

Meanwhile, Salman dropped a picture of him wearing a cool hat while sitting in a peaceful place and wrote: “Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi..”

Kriti Sanon also dropped a special Holi picture of her with her parents and sister. They all can be seen smeared in colour. “Happy Holi from Us to You!"

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor Anushka Sharma also showed glimpse of her Holi celebration. She also wished her fans a Happy Holi with a sweet caption. 

Alia Bhatt also wished fans Holi by dropped a picture of herself holding a vibrant multi-coloured umbrella.


