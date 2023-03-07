BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour

BBC One's The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing space scientist, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock is getting her own Barbie doll.

Aderin-Pocock has been named as a Barbie Role Model for encouraging girls in science.

"I hope my doll will remind girls that when you reach for the stars, anything is possible," she said.

Earlier this month, the astronomer became the new chancellor at the University of Leicester.

Dr Aderin-Pocock said she fell "in love with the idea of space travel" as a young girl and had since spent her career "trying to show girls how fascinating space science can be".

"I want to inspire the next generation of scientists, and especially girls, and let them know that STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] is for them," she said.

"These subjects are just too important to be left to the guys because through science, you can literally change the world."

Dr Aderin-Pocock added: "When I was little, Barbie didn't look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling.

"It's such an honour to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements."