Tuesday Mar 07 2023
'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

Adam Driver quashed popular fan theory online about his latest sci-fi movie 65.

Speaking to The Digital Spy, the Star Wars actor ruled out the time travel theory.

"There's no time travel, but telling a world that existed parallel 65 million years ago, it seemed like a really big concept movie with just enough room to do something emotional and family-oriented about two people who had lost each other," the actor added.

The 39-year-old also recounted what made him fall for the script.

"When I got it, it was in the midst of Covid and the theme was really moving to me," he added.

"It's nice to do something big that a lot of people can go to where a major theme about it is that we're all experiencing this thing and come from completely different parts of the world and different times in our lives, and we're having to face this thing that no one is really prepared for.

"So the metaphor was obvious, but I always liked movies of all sorts of budgets and all sizes – that, to me, is what cinema is. This seemed unique and weird."

65 will open in theatres on March 10, 2023.

