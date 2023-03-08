 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Dhanush recalls the time 'when people used to make fun of him on sets'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Dhanush also reveals people used to make fun of his look on sets
Dhanush also reveals 'people used to make fun of his look on sets'

Actor Dhanush has paved his way to become one of the most prominent names in film industry after a lot of struggle; the actor shared that he used to get trolled for his looks and physique in the initial days of his career.

He revealed that the trolls affected him to the point that it made him lock himself in a room and cry out loud. Even though, he kick started his career with his father’s support but yet he faced his ups and downs too despite that.

The Ranjhana actor added: “While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me”.

He said that the trolls made him think: “Why can't an auto driver be a hero?”

On the work front, Dhanush is widely-known as a Tamil actor. His last Tamil film Vaathi became a super hit. It was a film that focused on the corruption existing in the education system. The actor is all set to feature in an action film next named Captain Miller, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor wants Raha to have his personality and NOT Alia Bhatt's

Ranbir Kapoor wants Raha to have his personality and NOT Alia Bhatt's
Ushna Shah back on Instagram with fresh wedding photos

Ushna Shah back on Instagram with fresh wedding photos
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others celebrate festival of colours 'Holi'

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others celebrate festival of colours 'Holi'
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's wedding invite illustrates their love story

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's wedding invite illustrates their love story
Amitabh Bachchan gives health update, also sends 'Holi' greetings to fans

Amitabh Bachchan gives health update, also sends 'Holi' greetings to fans
Shraddha Kapoor wants to star in the remake of THIS Ranbir Kapoor film

Shraddha Kapoor wants to star in the remake of THIS Ranbir Kapoor film
Anushka Sharma reminisces 'childhood memories' in a video montage

Anushka Sharma reminisces 'childhood memories' in a video montage

Ranbir Kapoor stopped working in 'rom-com genre' films for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor stopped working in 'rom-com genre' films for THIS reason
Ranbir Kapoor decides to take break after next film 'Animal': See why?

Ranbir Kapoor decides to take break after next film 'Animal': See why?
Jacqueline Fernandez receives 'Holi wish' from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez receives 'Holi wish' from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Mahira Khan 'fortunate, honoured' to work with Qavi Khan

Mahira Khan 'fortunate, honoured' to work with Qavi Khan
Iconic Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada

Iconic Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada