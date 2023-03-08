Oscar 2023 host on 'slapgate' controversy repeat: 'I would beat them'

Jimmy Kimmel has the answers to what he would do if the previous year's slapgate controversy repeated during his hosting at this year's Academy Awards.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the late-night talk show host was asked about his reaction on whether "another slap" controversy repeat.

"You mean if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and if I'm bigger than they are, I beat the **** out of them on television," he quipped. "And if it's the Rock, I run."

The 55-year-old also shared that he was not in the loop about Oscar crisis committee contingency plans, which have seemingly "run many scenarios" for potential events.

Kimmel replied about what these scenarios would be about, "I wish I knew. I've not been involved in that. I guess I'm the last thing they're worried about."

"I feel like I should at least know what was discussed so I know what I should fear when I walk onstage," he joked. "But, really, I suspect it mostly has to do with UFOs."

During last year's ceremony, Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The controversy triggered backlash for Smith, who Academy banned from events for ten years.