Pregnant Princess Eugenie posts her latest photos 

Wednesday Mar 08 2023
Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Princess Eugenie posted her latest stunning photos after she reportedly permanently moved into Frogmore Cottage with her family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eviction from the Windsor home.

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, visited the Horatio's Garden at London Spinal Cord Injury Centre on Tuesday.

Later, Prince Andrew’s daughter took to Instagram and shared photos with a statement.

She said, “Such a pleasure to go back to visit @horatiosgarden at Stanmore last week and catch up with the incredible team and patients.

“The charity builds gardens in hospital spinal centres around the UK and provide a much needed space for patients to enjoy nature in an accessible way.”

Pregnant Eugenie continued, “I also cast my thumbprint in support of #horatiosgardenchelsea a piece of artwork that will feature in the Garden.”

This is Eugenie’s first post after reports she has moved into Frogmore Cottage just weeks after Prince Harry was evicted.

