 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family gears up for annual Commonwealth Day Service

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Royal family gears up for annual Commonwealth Day Service

Royal family is very excited to put on a united front next week, in what will the royal family's biggest joint engagement of the year so far.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals will turn out in force for the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

The event has become famous in recent years as the last formal royal engagement attended by prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before the couple stepped down as working royals in March 2020.

King Charles will deliver the first Commonwealth Day Message from the Great Pulpit during the service.

The 74-year-old monarch will later host a Buckingham Palace reception for the Commonwealth Secretary-General, High Commissioners, Foreign Affairs Ministers and other members of the Commonwealth community.

The event has become famous in recent years as the last formal royal engagement attended by prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before the couple stepped down as working royals in March 2020.

This marks the first Commonwealth Day Service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, although she did not attend last year. Buckingham Palace has shared details of the service in advance, revealing what royal watchers can expect. It will be broadcast on BBC One.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle was 'worried' daily life 'stress' would prevent pregnancy

Meghan Markle was 'worried' daily life 'stress' would prevent pregnancy
Meghan Markle 'redoubled' her 'kindness' after bullying accusations

Meghan Markle 'redoubled' her 'kindness' after bullying accusations
Meghan Markle was 'blamed' by Prince William for making Royal aides 'weep'

Meghan Markle was 'blamed' by Prince William for making Royal aides 'weep'
What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Will Smith slap

What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Will Smith slap
Royal family skips Lilibet's christening despite invite from Prince Harry

Royal family skips Lilibet's christening despite invite from Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet christened in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet christened in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub royal family again?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub royal family again?
Cole Sprouse called out for 'humiliating' Lili Reinhart: 'We did a lot of damage to each other'

Cole Sprouse called out for 'humiliating' Lili Reinhart: 'We did a lot of damage to each other'
Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore will play mother-daughter in new Apple Original 'Echo Valley'

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore will play mother-daughter in new Apple Original 'Echo Valley'
Steve Carell remembers filming 'The Office' finale: 'The Timing Was Right'

Steve Carell remembers filming 'The Office' finale: 'The Timing Was Right'
Martin Scorese and Leonardo DiCaprio's miniseries cancelled at Hulu after Keanu Reeves' exit

Martin Scorese and Leonardo DiCaprio's miniseries cancelled at Hulu after Keanu Reeves' exit
'Creed III' screenings disrupted with brawls in France and Germany

'Creed III' screenings disrupted with brawls in France and Germany