Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics

Preity Zinta attends the Holi bash with husband Gene Goodenough

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate this year’s Holi in Los Angeles with Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough and other friends.

Like every year, the couple had a ball of a time in this fun Holi bash. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress shared the inside pictures from the Holi party on her Instagram.

The pictures and video Preity shared gave social media users a glimpse of her enjoying every bit of the party with the hosts Priyanka and Nick, Paresh Ghelani, Natasha Poonawalla and designers Falguni and Shane.

Zinta shared the happy pictures and thanked the host couple for making their Holi memorable. She wrote in the caption: “Happy Holi everyone What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food #Happyholi #Desivibes #Ting.”

Priyanka Chopra also wished all her fans a happy Holi while sharing a glimpse of how she celebrated her Holi with husband Nick Jonas, reports Pinkvilla.





