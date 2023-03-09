 
Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video

Neena Gupta gives a special mention to Satish Kaushik in her autobiography
Satish Kaushik’s death news left old friend Neena Gupta in great shock; the actress drops a video to pay last tribute to her late friend.

Both Gupta and Kaushik were real good friends from the college days in 70s. They both were from Delhi and shared a very close bond.

Taking it to her Instagram, Neena shared a special video for Satish. “I woke up to this sad news. There was only one person in this world who would call me ‘Nancy’. I would also call him ‘Kaushikan’. We had been together for years, since our college days in Delhi, even though we would not meet regularly. I am here now. It’s very scary, it’s very sad. His little daughter Vanshika, his wife Shashi; it’s a difficult time for them. If they need anything, I am with them, I will be with them. May god give them the strength, especially to Vanshika. What else can I say.”, stated Neena.

Recently, the Goodbye actress wrote her autobiography in which she gave a special mention to Kaagaz actor. She recalled how he used to pick her on his scooter when they shooting for a film together. She also revealed that Satish proposed her when she was pregnant with daughter Masaba Gupta which made her teary-eyed.

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 at the age of 66 after suffering from a heart attack, reports Indiatoday.

