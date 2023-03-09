 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

The sub-unit will reportedly debut in the first half of 2023
The sub-unit will reportedly debut in the first half of 2023

It was reported on March 9th that K-pop boy band NCT will be coming out with a new sub-unit from NCT 127 consisting of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. In response to the report, their agency SM Entertainment released a statement:

“NCT’s Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo are preparing their first unit debut album. Please look forward to it.”

The members have exhibited their skills as a trio beforehand as well, with their performance of the track Can We Go Back at NCT 127’s show as well as at the 2022 MBC Music Festival. The new unit will reportedly go on to debut in the first half of 2023.

The group came out with their repackaged album called Ay-Yo in January 2023 which included three brand new songs including their title song Ay-Yo. Besides that, it included 12 sings from the original full length album.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online
Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews

Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews
BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash
Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why

Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why
Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show

Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show
Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Jamie Lee Curtis would 'love to' see Coldplay in daytime

Jamie Lee Curtis would 'love to' see Coldplay in daytime
Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch
Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch

Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch
Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’

Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’
Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer