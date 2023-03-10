 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for 'cheap' rickshaw ride

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Pakistani radio and video jockey Anoushey Ashraf. — Instagram/@anousheyashraf
Pakistani radio and video jockey Anoushey Ashraf. — Instagram/@anousheyashraf

Pakistani radio and video jockey Anoushey Ashraf was feeling adventurous when she hopped in a rickshaw trying to normalise the ride in Karachi — a city where vehicle takes more space than humans.

The popular presenter, as mentioned in her tweet, was offered a sympathy ride when someone saw her getting into a rickshaw the other day.

"Got offered a sympathy ride when someone saw me getting into a rickshaw 2day. I thought it’d be an adventure, was close to home, relatively safe (you can jump out) and cheap," she wrote, taking to her Twitter.

Referring to herself as a "well off" person, the 39-year-old celebrity presenter wrote: "But seeing a 'well off' person in a rick can really worry ppl here! Normalise public transport for all."

While Anoushey excitedly shared her not-so-frequent "cheap" "adventure" on her handle, netizens weren't in the mood to bear with her "privileged", "tone-deaf" idea of a rickshaw ride — particularly during the ongoing heightened inflation in the country where the inflation stands at a record high.

The veteran RJ was schooled by tweeps who called her out for her "blinded privilege".

"It's part of our daily routine," one user wrote, quote tweeting Anoushey.

"Elite class k bhi apny hi shahky hain [elite class has its own swag]," another quipped.

One mentioned how a rickshaw ride is nowhere close to being cheap, as the VJ claims. "Rick is pretty expensive too," the tweep wrote.

One stated that maybe the "rick will lead us to class consciousness".

A user, Agha Fahad, took a jibe at Anoushey and wrote: "Wow, you have a Rickshaw ride. Is it normal?"

Here are some more sarcastic reactions to the celebrity's tweet.


More From Showbiz:

Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death
Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video

Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics
Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'
Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'

Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'
Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death
Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise

Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise
Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher