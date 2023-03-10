 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

'Friends' Courteney Cox on going overboard with fillers: 'It’s a domino effect'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Friends Courteney Cox on going overboard with fillers: It’s a domino effect
'Friends' Courteney Cox on going overboard with fillers: 'It’s a domino effect'

Friends famed actor Courteney Cox confessed about using too much fillers and anti-aging injectables, as she talked about aging in her recent interview.

In a new episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast, the 58-year-old actor said "It’s a domino effect,” she went further. "You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself."

"You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’ … You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person," she stated.

The actor confessed that she noticed she was "doing too many fillers," so she "[had] to have them removed."

"Thank God they are removable," she continued. "I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that. Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time."

This is not the first time she spoke about aging in Hollywood, previously in an interview with Sunday Times Style in 2022, she said, "There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years."

"I didn’t realize that, oh expletive, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now" she added.

More From Entertainment:

Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations

Emily Ratajkowski shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard: ‘Men are trash!’

Emily Ratajkowski shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard: ‘Men are trash!’
Meghan, Harry go on fun outings to show 'they’re not rattled' by Frogmore eviction

Meghan, Harry go on fun outings to show 'they’re not rattled' by Frogmore eviction

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change
2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast

2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast
Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

Helen Mirren believes her long hair is ‘quite radical’

Helen Mirren believes her long hair is ‘quite radical’
Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’

Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’
Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame

Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame
‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill

‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill
Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun