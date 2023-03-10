Kartik Aaryan pays last tribute to late actor Satish Kaushik

Kartik Aaryan reveals Satish was his landlord in his struggling days

Sensational actor Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to late actor Satish Kaushik, calls him a great actor and a great human being.

Kartik, took it to his Instagram, to offer his condolence for the departed soul. He dropped a smiling picture of Satish in which he stood up straight with hands folded and posing for the camera. In the note, Kartik revealed that Satish was his landlord back in his struggling days and was the best one, reports Indiatoday.

The note read: "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir.”

The Shehzada actor has succeeded in making him a renowned part of the entertainment industry with his immense efforts and hard work. He made his debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama that became a super hit at the box office.

Aaryan’s seven-minute monologue was the most loved part of the film. That monologue helped him gain respect and love from all across the world.

Later on, Kartik Aaryan also starred in Pyaar Ka Punchanam 2 which also became a blockbuster. Some of his other good films include; Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and many more.