 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned ‘not everything is about you’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against making King Charles’ big day ‘all about them’.

Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “It emerged this week that the little Princess had been recently baptised at Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, California, by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rt Rev John H Taylor, a former chief of staff to President Nixon.”

“But even this joyful news could not be disseminated without being accompanied by the obligatory victim narrative.”

Wilson also added, “Surely this is the time to stop the royal trouble-making, resist the urge to pick quarrels, and instead build some bridges and behave with a bit of humility and good humour.”

“That said, while we are allowing ourselves some optimism, let's hope that some clever person at Westminster Abbey finds a couple of seats for them which are behind a pillar, out of reach of the television cameras.”

“Just for once, Harry and Meghan, this day is not about YOU, but about something rather bigger.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘night out’ with Nick Jonas at the pre-Oscars bash

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘night out’ with Nick Jonas at the pre-Oscars bash
'The Last Blockbuster' director making documentary based on 'Lost'

'The Last Blockbuster' director making documentary based on 'Lost'

'Doctor Who: Redacted' creator dumped 'without explanation'

'Doctor Who: Redacted' creator dumped 'without explanation'
Netflix 'You' star Penn Badgley explains twist of season 4 he 'loved purely'

Netflix 'You' star Penn Badgley explains twist of season 4 he 'loved purely'
Jenna Ortega addresses her ‘Scream VI’ red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Jenna Ortega addresses her ‘Scream VI’ red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Michael Shannon was 'a little confused' when asked to return as ‘General Zod’

Michael Shannon was 'a little confused' when asked to return as ‘General Zod’

Steven Spielberg recalls George Lucas' helping him on 'Jurassic Park'

Steven Spielberg recalls George Lucas' helping him on 'Jurassic Park'
Tom Cruise clicks selfies with US Navy sailors during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ special screening

Tom Cruise clicks selfies with US Navy sailors during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ special screening

Inside King Charles visit to Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge

Inside King Charles visit to Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge
Suga from BTS gives fans a special gift during live broadcast

Suga from BTS gives fans a special gift during live broadcast
Pedro Pascal prompts hilarious reactions over his ‘violent’ Starbucks coffee order

Pedro Pascal prompts hilarious reactions over his ‘violent’ Starbucks coffee order

Piers Morgan reacts to Lilibet, Archie’s royal titles

Piers Morgan reacts to Lilibet, Archie’s royal titles