 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Can Prince Harry, Meghan Markle really ‘fit King Charles into their schedule’?

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe ‘there's no doubt that many will have been hoping’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stay put in America’.

Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “Their admirers will be pleased that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to fit this event into their fashionable Californian schedule.”

“And while many of the King's subjects will share my own distaste for the way they have behaved since quitting the Royal Family, most people in Britain will be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that this dire pair will not spoil a day of national rejoicing.”

“There's no doubt that many will have been hoping that they would stay put in America.”

“After all, the couple have spent the last three years rubbishing not only Harry's nearest and dearest but the very idea of Royalty.”

“They have claimed that the Press – which in fact greeted their union with rapture, and made Meghan into a heroine – has been consistently sneering at them.”

“And in a terrible mixture of crowing self-advertisement and cringing victimhood, they have attacked Britain and its royal heritage.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89
Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary
Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'

Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'
Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Meghan, Harry daughter Lilibet’s title will ‘influence’ her relationship with royal family

Meghan, Harry daughter Lilibet’s title will ‘influence’ her relationship with royal family

Alec Baldwin remembers late Robert Blake as ‘the incredible gifted actor’

Alec Baldwin remembers late Robert Blake as ‘the incredible gifted actor’
King Charles honours brother Prince Edward with title of Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles honours brother Prince Edward with title of Duke of Edinburgh