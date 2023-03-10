 
pakistan
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

Forces kill five terrorists in North and South Waziristan

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Friday Mar 10, 2023

The weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists, on March 10, 2023. — ISPR
  • Militants gunned down during "intense fire exchange".
  • Weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists.
  • Pakistan Army reiterates resolve to root out terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed five terrorists during separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan, the military's media wing said Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the terrorists were killed after an "intense fire exchange" between them and the security forces.

The military's media wing said after gunning them down, the forces recovered "weapons, ammunition, and a large quantity of equipment".

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve," the ISPR said.

With terrorism rearing its head once again in the country, the civil-military leadership has resolved to accelerate action against the perpetrators of terror attacks in the country.

During the last National Apex Committee, the country's top sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces to speed up operations against the culprits.

The latest operation came after the security forces gunned down three terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan during a sanitisation operation on Thursday — which came after the forces killed six militants in the same area a day earlier.

